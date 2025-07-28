Rishabh Pant provides massive update on his foot injury after ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [In Pictures]

By Shankar
Published Jul 28, 2025 16:47 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant looks up to the skies after getting out on 54 on Day 2 at Manchester - Source: Getty

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant expressed gratitude for all the support that came his way after he fractured his toe during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), the 27-year-old revealed that he would begin his rehabilitation once the fracture healed and was settling into the process.

Ad

Pant reiterated that playing for India was the proudest moment of his life, and he couldn't wait to return to the field again.

"Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It's been a real source of strength. I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following the routines and giving it my 100%. Playing for the country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can't wait to be back doing what I love," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, July 28.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Pant was ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, starting on July 31. He ends his series with 479 runs in four matches at an average of 68.43. Only captain Shubman Gill (722) and opening batter KL Rahul (511) have made more runs than him in the four Tests played so far.

N Jagadeesan added to India's squad for the fifth Test against England at The Oval

Hours after India sealed a memorable draw in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, the BCCI confirmed Pant's unavailability for the fifth Test at The Oval. In a press release, the board also confirmed that Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan would be added to the squad for the last match of the series.

Ad

A few days before his official addition to the playing squad, the 29-year-old said that he did not consider the call-up as out of the blue since he had been part of the targeted group of players, who were at the National Cricket Academy "for the entire year and over the last two and a half years."

The drawn Test at Manchester gives India a chance to win at The Oval and square the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications