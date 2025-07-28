Rishabh Pant provides massive update on his foot injury after ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [In Pictures]

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant expressed gratitude for all the support that came his way after he fractured his toe during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), the 27-year-old revealed that he would begin his rehabilitation once the fracture healed and was settling into the process.Pant reiterated that playing for India was the proudest moment of his life, and he couldn't wait to return to the field again.&quot;Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It's been a real source of strength. I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following the routines and giving it my 100%. Playing for the country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can't wait to be back doing what I love,&quot; he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, July 28.Pant was ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, starting on July 31. He ends his series with 479 runs in four matches at an average of 68.43. Only captain Shubman Gill (722) and opening batter KL Rahul (511) have made more runs than him in the four Tests played so far.N Jagadeesan added to India's squad for the fifth Test against England at The OvalHours after India sealed a memorable draw in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, the BCCI confirmed Pant's unavailability for the fifth Test at The Oval. In a press release, the board also confirmed that Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan would be added to the squad for the last match of the series.A few days before his official addition to the playing squad, the 29-year-old said that he did not consider the call-up as out of the blue since he had been part of the targeted group of players, who were at the National Cricket Academy &quot;for the entire year and over the last two and a half years.&quot;The drawn Test at Manchester gives India a chance to win at The Oval and square the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.