IND vs ENG 2021: "Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping was better than that of Jos Buttler"- Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim was impressed with Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping in the first Test against England. Keeping wickets in England is never easy as the ball moves a lot sometimes after it passes the pitch.

However, Rishabh Pant not only collected the ball well, but also took some stunning catches. Karim is of the opinion that Pant was better with his glove work than England keeper Jos Buttler.

Speaking on the YouTube show 'Khelneeti', Saba Karim explained how Rishabh Pant's improved wicketkeeping skills are a huge positive for India.

"Rishabh Pant was brilliant with his wicketkeeping. I noticed that the way the ball was wobbling after crossing the wicket, it wasn't easy. But his keeping was better than that of Jos Buttler. Buttler has played so many times in his home conditions, but Rishabh Pant was brilliant behind the stumps by taking so many catches."

It is a privilege for us to see James Anderson: Saba Karim

Saba Karim was also in awe of England's legendary pacer James Anderson. The 39-year-old is approaching the twilight of his career, but looked his threatening best in the first Test against India. He also crossed Anil Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets to become the third-highest wicket-taker of all time in Tests.

The way he dismisses batsmen is something Saba Karim has been highly impressed with. He stated that Anderson's motivation to prepare for every series and the way he sets up batsmen is something really great.

"It is a privilege for us to see James Anderson playing at this stage of his career. The way he works hard and prepares for every series, every batsman is tremendous. His mindset and the way he sets up batsmen is something to watch for all youngsters," Saba Karim concluded.

After the first Test ended in a stalemate, the two teams will now go head to head in the second game at Lord's from Thursday (August 12).

