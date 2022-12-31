Rishabh Pant set to miss Test series against Australia - Report

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who suffered multiple injuries after a road accident on Friday, is all set to miss the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia and the entire IPL 2023.

Speaking to the Times of India, Dr. Qamar Azam said that the star cricketer would require at least three months to recover from his ligament injury, which might extend up to six months.

“Pant will take at least three to six months to recover from the ligament injury," he said. "And if it’s severe, he may take more time. Further evaluation can be based on his detailed injury report.”

For the uninitiated, the star cricketer reportedly felt sleepy and hit the divider while driving his car from New Delhi to Roorkee during the wee hours of Friday. He was rushed to a local hospital before being shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun for MRI scans to determine the course of his treatment.

As per the BCCI medical bulletin, Pant has two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee. He has also injured his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries to his back.

Over the last two years, the 25-year-old has been a vital cog for India in Test cricket. The southpaw recently scored a crucial 93 in the second Test against Bangladesh, which helped the visitors clinch the series 2-0.

The hosts will miss out on his services against Australia in the Test series, starting February 9.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant likely to miss IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) will suffer a big blow if they miss out on the services of skipper Rishabh Pant in the wake of his injuries.

He has led the franchise in 30 games, with 16 wins, 13 losses and a tie. DC head coach Ricky Ponting will now be fretting over his availability both as a player and captain.

The Capitals finished fifth with seven wins in 14 games last IPL season and missed out on a playoff berth.

Delhi Capitals full squad for IPL 2023

DC squad for IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw.

