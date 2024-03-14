Rishabh Pant: Walking without crutches was one of the highs of my recovery period

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has admitted that the long injury layoff following his horrific car accident in December 2022 was frustrating at times. He, however, asserted that enjoying the simple joys of life, like walking without crutches, gave him a high.

On the morning of December 30, 2022, the cricketing fraternity woke up to the shocking news of Pant’s car accident. He subsequently underwent surgery for multiple injuries he suffered during the car crash. Following a lengthy period of rehabilitation, the keeper-batter is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, which begins on March 22.

In part one of a special video series titled ‘Miracle Man’, Pant opened up on how he overcame the challenging times by paying greater attention to the small details of life.

“Two-three months is still okay because ho jaata hai, nikal jaata hai [time passes]. But in such a long injury layoff, there is more frustration,” the 26-year-old said.

“The small things in life - when I started walking without crutches, slowly, slowly, that was like one of my highs of the recovery period. Then, I started slowly jogging, that was another high for me. Then I started little batting and then I started keeping. I took joy in each and everything. It was not like I was looking for only one thing. If you don’t enjoy whatever you are doing, it’s going to be difficult for you,” Pant added.

Expand Tweet

The Delhi Capitals skipper has begun practicing for IPL 2024. On Wednesday, March 13, a video of him hitting a six towards midwicket during a net session went viral on social media.

“It has made him a better human being” - NCA member on how Pant dealt with accident

Pant was at the peak of his powers when he was involved in a car accident in December 2022. The stumper had to undergo extensive rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after the accident.

Sharing his thoughts on how the shocking incident affected Pant as a person, Nishanta Bordoloi, strength & conditioning specialist at NCA, asserted:

"Every incident in our life has a certain kind of outcome. And I think, if not anything else, it has made him a better human being, having better understanding of life, respecting life as a whole, respecting things around, made him more resilient, more stronger.”

Expand Tweet

Having made his international debut in February 2017, Pant has represented India in 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.