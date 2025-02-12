"Rishabh Pant will get his chance" - Gautam Gambhir settles keeper-batter debate after IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series triumph

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that KL Rahul will continue to keep wickets for the Men in Blue in Champions Trophy 2025. Terming Rahul as the team's No. 1 wicketkeeper, he added that Rishabh Pant will get his chance.

With Pant unavailable for the 2023 ODI World Cup following his car accident, Rahul kept wickets for India in the ICC event. He did a decent job with the gloves and impressed with the bat as well. Even as Pant has made a comeback to international cricket, Rahul remains India's first-choice keeper-batter in ODIs.

The Karnataka cricketer played all three matches in the recently concluded ODI series against England at home, which India won 3-0. Speaking at a post-match press conference, Gambhir stated that Rahul will remain the team's first preference as keeper-batter in ODIs. He said (as quoted by Times of India):

"KL is our No. 1 wicketkeeper and this is what I can say at the moment. Rishabh Pant will get his chance but at the moment it is KL who has done well and we cannot play two wicketkeeper-batters."

While Rahul failed to make an impact in the first two one-dayers against England, he chipped in with 40 off 29 in the final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, smashing three fours and a six. The 32-year-old was also impressive behind the wickets, taking a catch and effecting a stumping.

"We don't look at averages and stats" - Gambhir on Axar Patel batting promotion

The Indian management's decision to promote all-rounder Axar Patel to No. 5 ahead of Rahul for the first two matches against England received mixed views. Many wondered why a specialist batter was coming in behind an all-rounder. Gambhir, however, backed the move and said:

"We don't look at averages and stats. We look at who can deliver when."

Axar scored 52 in the first one-dayer in Nagpur and contributed 41* in Cuttack. He was dismissed for 13 in Ahmedabad.

During the press conference, Gambhir also shared his views on the decision to omit young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal from the Champions Trophy squad and include Varun Chakravarthy as an extra spinner.

"The only reason was we wanted a wicket-taking option and we know Varun Chakravarthy can be that option. Yashasvi Jaiswal has a long future ahead and we can only play 15," the head coach said.

Team India will begin their campaign in Champions Trophy 2025 with a match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

