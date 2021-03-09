"200 Tests and 277 COVID Tests": Sachin Tendulkar pulls off prank on medical staff

India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar pulled off a prank on the medical staff during a round of COVID-19 testing as part of the Road Safety World Series 2021.

India Legends will take on England Legends in Match 9 of the Road Safety World Series. The Sachin Tendulkar-led side hammered Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets in their previous encounter.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Master Blaster posted a video of his COVID-19 testing session. In it, a member of the medical staff is seen collecting a nasal swab sample of Sachin Tendulkar.

Immediately after the test was done, the 47-year-old started screaming, as if to suggest he was in pain. Everyone, including Sachin Tendulkar, then burst into laughter to prove that it was just a prank.

The legendary batsman captioned the video:

“I've played 200 Tests and 277 COVID Tests! A little prank to lighten the mood.”

On a serious note, praising the medical staff, Sachin Tendulkar wrote:

“Kudos to our medical staff here for helping us to play for a cause! #RoadSafetyWorldSeries.”

Sachin Tendulkar plays a classic straight drive in the nets

Ahead of India Legends’ match against England Legends on Tuesday, Sachin Tendulkar was seen working on his batting in the nets.

During the session, he played an elegant straight drive. Former Indian all-rounder Rohan Gavaskar shared a clip of Sachin Tendulkar's straight drive on social media, captioning it:

"If this doesn’t make you happy, nothing will."

The video has garnered over 100,000 views and close to 10,000 likes.

If this doesn’t make you happy , nothing will. pic.twitter.com/uHORzQ5QHp — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) March 7, 2021

India Legends opener Virender Sehwag also posted a fun video with Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh on Monday. In the clip, Sehwag and Yuvraj are seen pulling the Master Blaster’s leg over his fitness.

The video shows Sachin Tendulkar with two needles in his left hand, dealing with an apparent fitness issue. Sehwag jokingly tells Sachin Tendulkar:

“Bhagwan hai hamare. Abhi bhi baaz nahi aa rahe hain cricket khelne se. Suiya laga laga ke match mein khelenge.” (He is our God. He is still not satisfied and will play even if it means taking a few needles).

Asked for his reaction, Yuvraj Singh told Sehwag:

“Tu sher hain par woh hain babbar sher” (You are a lion but he is king of lions).

Sehwag rolled the years back and smashed a belligerent 80 not out from 35 balls, with 10 fours and five sixes in India Legends’ 10-wicket triumph over Bangladesh Legends.

Sachin Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 33 from 26 balls, hitting five fours.