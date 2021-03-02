Kevin Pietersen lands in Raipur for Road Safety World Series 2021

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has arrived in Raipur for the Road Safety World Series 2021. The legendary batsman posted a picture of himself wearing a PPE kit upon landing in India.

The 40-year-old will represent England Legends at the charity event. Last weekend Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar and a few other players from the England Legends side reached India.

All players were asked to quarantine and Kevin Pietersen will have to do the same. The players will then undergo COVID-19 tests and return negative result to feature in the league.

Pietersen made his England debut against Zimbabwe in Harare back in 2004 and last represented the nation in 2014.

Talking about his T20I career, he played 37 matches for England, scoring 1176 runs at a strike rate of 141.51. Pietersen also played in various T20 leagues such as T20 Blast, Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, and Big Bash League.

In T20s, he has scored 5695 from 200 matches. He even has 17 slcaps to his name, and could bowl an over or two if required.

His last T20 outing was in the 2018 Pakistan Super League where he represented Quetta Galdatiors against Islamabad United.

Kevin Pietersen to lead England Legends

Kevin Pietersen will lead the England Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2021. The tournament starts on March 5 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

England Legends will play their season opener against Bangladesh Legends on March 7. All matches will take place at the same stadium.