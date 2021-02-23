Road Safety World Series 2021 to resume on March 5 in Raipur

The Road Safety World Series 2021 will resume on March 5 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Last year, India Legends, Australia Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, South Africa Legends, and West Indies Legends had participated in this competition. The first few games entertained the fans a lot. But the organizers had to stop the tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans expected the incomplete tournament to resume soon. Finally, the competition returns with two new teams - England Legends and Bangladesh Legends.

The organizers had earlier planned to conduct the Road Safety World Series 2021 from March 2 to March 21. But they announced March 5 as the new date for the tournament on Tuesday.

"Here is the announcement you've been waiting for. The @Unacademy #RoadSafetyWorldSeries action returns on 5th March 2021! New teams, new passion and together for the cause of #RoadSafety," Road Safety World Series 2021 posted on Instagram.

The Indian government has allowed fans to return to the stadiums now. Hence, all matches in Raipur will have a live audience in attendance. It is unclear whether the stadium will be a full-house. The tickets are on sale now at bookmyshow.com.

Russel Arnold begins preparations for Road Safety World Series 2021

Russel Arnold will play for the Sri Lanka Legends

Sri Lanka Legends will be one of the top contenders for the Road Safety World Series 2021 title. Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Russel Arnold has already begun his training sessions as the tournament is just a few days away. The 47-year-old shared a video clip of his batting practice on Twitter.

"Felt good to get the gear out and have a light hit... looking forward to Road Safety World Series 2021," wrote Russel Arnold.