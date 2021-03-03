Vinay Kumar joins India Legends squad for Road Safety World Series 2021

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore star Vinay Kumar has joined the India Legends squad for Road Safety World Series 2021.

Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan, who was initially present in the India Legends team, will not compete this year.

Vinay Kumar announced his retirement from all formats of the game on February 26th. Just a week after his retirement, Kumar will be back on the field, playing for the India Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021.

The right-arm pacer from Davangere represented Team India in one Test, 31 ODIs, and nine T20Is. He has much T20 experience under his belt.

Vinay Kumar played 181 T20 matches in his career and scalped 194 wickets at an economy rate of 7.85. In the IPL, Kumar played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians, and the Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Subramaniam Badrinath added to India Legends squad for Road Safety World Series 2021

Subramaniam Badrinath played for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Subramaniam Badrinath is another late addition to the India Legends squad ahead of Road Safety World Series 2021. The right-handed batsman has become the 13th member of the India Legends team.

Big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, and Pragyan Ojha are also a part of the squad.

The India Legends team holds the number one position in the points table heading into Road Safety World Series 2021. The Sachin Tendulkar-led outfit beat the Sri Lanka Legends and the West Indies Legends last year.

The India Legends will play the 2021 season opener against the Bangladesh Legends on March 5th at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. It will be interesting to see if the India Legends can begin their season with a victory.