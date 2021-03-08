Watch: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar in funny banter over latter’s fitness

The 2021 Road Safety World Series has provided an opportunity for retired greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh to bond together once again. And the ‘India Legends’ seem to be making good use of the opportunity.

In a video uploaded on Sehwag’s Twitter account, the three great men of Indian cricket are seen discussing Sachin Tendulkar’s fitness for the upcoming match.

India Legends will take on England Legends in Match 9 of the Road Safety World Series on Tuesday. India Legends thrashed Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets in their opening encounter.

The video shows Sachin Tendulkar with two needles in his left hand, dealing with an apparent fitness issue. Sehwag jokingly tells Sachin Tendulkar:

“Bhagwan hai hamare. Abhi bhi baaz nahi aa rahe hain cricket khelne se. Suiya laga laga ke match mein khelenge.” (He is our God. He is still not satisfied and will play even if it means taking a few needles).

Asked for his reaction, Yuvraj Singh reminded Sehwag:

“Tu sher hain par woh hain babbar sher” (You are a lion but he is king of lions)

Sehwag also introduces the team’s physio in the video, and informs that he conducts two sessions with Sachin Tendulkar everyday.

Finally, the Nawab of Najafgarh asks the man himself for his reaction on his hunger for cricket. Sachin Tendulkar replies in his usually witty style:

“Tere samne pratikriya deneka mauka milta hai kisiko?” (How can anyone get a chance to give a reaction in front of you.”

Advertisement

The Master Blaster’s answer is followed by bouts of laughter.

Conversation of sher and Babar sher 🦁😁 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 8, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar is leading India Legends in the 2021 Road Safety World Series

Sachin Tendulkar is captaining India Legends in the 2021 Road Safety World Series, which kicked off from where it was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He played the perfect support role to a rampant Sehwag in the first match of this year’s event, against Bangladesh Legends. Sehwag rolled back the clock and hammered a brutal 35-ball 80 with 10 fours and five sixes.

Sachin Tendulkar, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on a sedate 33 from 26 balls with five fours. India Legends romped home to a thumping 10-wicket triumph in 10.1 overs, chasing 110.

Advertisement

India Legends beat Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets, chase down 110 runs in just 10.1 overs with Virender Sehwag 80*(35) and Sachin Tendulkar 33*(26). pic.twitter.com/aUXLvzB7V8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2021

Earlier, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha and Yuvraj claimed two wickets each as Bangladesh Legends were rolled over for 109 in the 20th over.