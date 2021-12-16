"2005 Ashes is a great series for England to draw upon" - Robert Key

Former England cricketer Robert Key has urged Joe Root and co. to draw inspiration from the Englishmen's 2005 Ashes series conquest ahead of the Adelaide Test. Robert Key recalled how Michael Vaughan's men bounced back from the defeat in the first Test to claim the series.

The 2005 Ashes series is considered to be one of the greatest in history, given how close the rubber was. England turned the tables around in the second Test at Edgbaston, winning the second match by two runs. The hosts claimed the fourth Test narrowly by three wickets, with the other two going for a draw.

Writing in his column for the Evening Standard, Robert Key credited Michael Vaughan's courageous leadership for England's dramatic turnaround in 2005. Key wrote how bravely the hosts played on day one of the Edgbaston Test. He wrote:

"We talk a lot about 2005 when the Ashes are on, but that is a great series for England to draw upon. At Lord’s, they were thrashed and everyone thought, 'here we go again'. But, thanks to Michael Vaughan’s leadership, they made the decision that if they were going down, they would do so swinging. The result was smashing 407 on the opening day at Edgbaston. It is easy to think 'we are not as good as those guys were, we can’t do that."

Australia's nine-wicket Test win in the first Test at the Gabba means England face an uphill task to level the series. With Australia unbeaten in pink-ball Tests so far, England need a victory to retain any hope of regaining the urn.

"England must remember that and play without fear" - Robert Key

Robert Key. (Image Credits: Sky Sports)

Key also rubbished any claims of batting being challenging with the pink ball in play, advising England to play fearlessly. The 42-year old added:

"We make a lot of fuss about batting being hard because of the pink ball. That makes me laugh, because there is no way batting will be tougher here than on the first day at Brisbane, or after you’ve been stuck in on a green top at Lord’s when it’s six degrees celsius. England must remember that and play without fear."

England announced a 12-man squad on Wednesday, including James Anderson and Stuart Broad, and omitted Mark Wood. With Anderson and Broad almost certain to return, it will be interesting to see their bowling unit in Adelaide.

