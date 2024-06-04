"Robin Uthappa ball cheen ke gaya hai" - Irfan Pathan shares hilarious story about India's 2007 T20 World Cup bowl-out against Pakistan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was a part of the Indian team that beat Pakistan in a thrilling fashion in a bowl-out during their 2007 T20 World Cup group-stage fixture. The Men in Blue won 3-0 in the bowl-out after the game had ended in a tie.

It is well known that Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa were the ones who hit the stumps and got their team the win through the bowl-out. However, Irfan revealed that he was supposed to be India's third bowler in that bowl-out, only to be overtaken by Uthappa.

Speaking to Star Sports, Irfan Pathan recalled the hilarious incident, and here's what he said:

"Mera turn tha jaana. Robin Uthappa ball cheen ke gaya hai (laughs). Ye mera yaar hai par dushman tha us din. [It was my turn in the bowl-out but Robin Uthappa snatched the ball and went next. He is my friend, but that day he was an enemy (laughs)]."

Here's the video:

Pakistan had the equation down to just one run needed off two balls. However, Misbah-ul-Haq couldn't apply the finishing touch as his run-out took the game to a bowl-out.

Pakistan had no clue about bowl-out: Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan made another stunning revelation when he claimed that Pakistan players had no idea that there would be a bowl-out after the match ended in a tie. Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi all missed their chances to hit the stumps.

On this, Irfan stated:

"Unko to pata hi nahi tha ki aisa kuch honewala hai. Vo hakke-bakke reh gaye ki yeh aisa kuch hai bhi. Hum to tayaari kar rahe the. [They (Pakistan) had no clue about what was going to happen after the tie. They were shocked to know that something like bowl-out existed. We had been doing our practice]."

India and Pakistan played an absolute thriller once again in the T20 World Cup 2007 final, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious by five runs. It remains India's only T20 World Cup triumph in the 17-year history of the tournament.

