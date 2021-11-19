"It won't be right to drop Axar after just one game"— Robin Uthappa ahead of second IND vs NZ T20I 

Robin Uthappa believes it would be unjust to drop Axar Patel from the Indian side after his performance in the first T20I against New Zealand.

Although India won the first match of the series against the Kiwis, one particular Indian bowler who didn't have a great outing was Axar Patel. The left-armer was unable to trouble the New Zealand batters, raising doubts about his place in the team. In his four-over spell, Axar gave away 31 runs without taking a single wicket.

With Yuzvendra Chahal desperately waiting to play a game for India, there has been talk of leaving Axar out for the second T20I against the Black Caps.

Robin Uthappa spoke to ESPNcricinfo ahead of the second T20I game of the series. The former India batter agreed that while Chahal deserves to play, it wouldn't be right to drop Axar just after playing him in the first fixture. Uthappa said:

"Yes Chahal deserves to play matches but it won't be right to drop Axar after just one game. He actually was very unfortunate. He was in the World Cup squad, and then suddenly was dropped out to the reserves. So I feel it's good that he has been given a few matches. Chahal will have enough opportunities in the coming future."

Axar had been part of the initial 15-member India squad for the T20 World Cup 2021, but was dropped to the reserves right before the tournament started. The left arm spinner was replaced by Shardul Thakur in the Indian side.

"Ashwin will be India's leading frontline spinner for the T20 World Cup 2022" - Robin Uthappa

Uthappa, who has 59 internationals caps for India, feels that Ravichandran Ashwin has proved his class in his last few T20I matches for India.

The former cricketer-turned-expert heaped praise on the off-spinner. He believes that Ashwin will spearhead India's spin department at the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will begin in eleven months' time from now.

When quizzed on whether Ashwin has cemented his place in the Indian T20I setup, Uthappa replied in the affirmative. He told ESPNcricinfo that the 35-year old has done well enough in both the middle overs as well as the powerplay.

"Yes for sure. I feel that Ashwin has proved his class in the last few matches, especially in the middle overs. He actually, in the first T20I, bowled in the powerplay as well. So he has definitely cemented his place in the side. And will also be our leading frontline spinner for the T20 World Cup 2022," Uthappa concluded.

Ashwin was India's best bowler during the first T20I against New Zealand. He scalped two important wickets and gave away just 23 runs in his four overs.

The second T20I encounter between India and New Zealand will be played in Ranchi later today. (November 19). The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

