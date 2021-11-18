"The more matches Rishabh Pant finishes, the more confidence he will gain" - Robin Uthappa on Pant's unbeaten cameo in the first IND vs NZ 2021 T20I

Former Indian keeper Robin Uthappa believes Rishabh Pant will gain more confidence if finishes more matches for Team India. The 36-year-old elucidated that finishing the game is an arduous task, and Pant delivered it befittingly against New Zealand.

Chasing 165, India secured a scratchy victory against New Zealand in the first T20I. KL Rahul (15) and skipper Rohit Sharma (48) gave India a steady start. However, batting at no.3, Suryakumar Yadav stole the limelight with his superlative 40-ball 62 runs innings.

Despite New Zealand continuing to manage to pick up wickets during the later overs, Rishabh Pant kept the Kiwis at bay. He scored the winning runs for the Men in Blue.

While reviewing the IND-NZ tie with ESPNcricinfo, Robin Uthappa commended southpaw Rishabh Pant's efforts. The former Indian batter cited that Pant will gain more confidence with every match he wins for India. Uthappa said:

"As viewers we feel that the skills of a finisher is easy. Absolutely not. It's an extremely difficult skill to have. If a finisher is finishing 5 or 6 games out of 10 for his side, he'll be regarded as one of the best finishers. So Rishabh Pant should be given time. Let him get used to the role of finishing matches. The more matches he will see through and finish, the more confidence he will gain."

Losing Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer within three balls at the fag end, allowed New Zealand to get back into the game. However, southpaw Rishabh Pant kept hold of his wicket at one end. He eventually hit a boundary on the fourth delivery of the last over.

"As supporters, it'll be our responsibility to give Pant time to settle and not put pressure on him" - Robin Uthappa

India got everything right bar the finishing touches, which is something that has been an issue with the side in post-Dhoni era.

The two-time IPL winner opined that Pant would've gained some confidence following his unbeaten knock against the Kiwi unit yesterday. Uthappa also divulged that it would be the responsibility of Indian team supporters to provide Rishabh Pant with time and not pressurize him.

"Yes, he made 17 in 17 against New Zealand, but because he finished the game, he would've surely gained some confidence. This will not only help him, but it'll be good news for us also. We desperately need a finisher in our Indian team. And as supporters, it'll be our responsibility to give him time to settle and not put pressure on him," Uthappa concluded.

India will look to clinch the three-match T20I series, when they face New Zealand in the second T20I in Ranchi tomorrow (November 19).

