Rohan Gavaskar backs Team India to bounce back after WTC Final loss

Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar believes the Indian team should not be judged on the basis of just one Test. Virat Kohli and his men lost the WTC final at the hands of New Zealand pretty convincingly by eight wickets.

However, Rohan Gavaskar focused more on the bigger picture and celebrated the success that the Indian team has tasted in Test cricket over the past couple of years.

On the YouTube channel 'Cricket Life Stories', Rohan Gavaskar explained why he believes the WTC Final loss should not be seen as another failure for India in winning an ICC tournament.

"This is an excellent cricket side. You've got quality cricketers in this team. Yes New Zealand were better than us in that Test but that doesn't take away anything from the fact that we have done well in the last couple of years," Rohan Gavaskar opined.

Fast bowling heroes in India have been generational: Rohan Gavaskar

Rohan Gavaskar believes one of the main reasons why India has produced great fast bowlers is because of the heroes of the past. The likes of Kapil Dev inspired Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad and Zaheer Khan and the latter have inspired the current crop of pacers.

Another factor Rohan Gavaskar believes made the change happen in fast bowling is that the pitches in India are becoming more conducive to seamers. He feels even the future of Indian fast bowling will be great given the fact that the current pacers are doing so well and will inspire them.

"The pitches in India have become better for pacers. There has been a good progression as far as fast bowling heroes are concerned. In the 70s and 80s you had Kapil Dev, who inspired a new generation of fast bowlers. Then you had Srinath, Prasad, Zaheer Khan to look up to. Then this generation has these 5-7 pacers to look up to. Now we have got some absolute top-quality fast bowlers," Rohan Gavaskar concluded.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava