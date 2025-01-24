“Rohit bhai ne pressure dal diya abhi jeetke 2024 mai” - Suryakumar Yadav reflects on India’s chances of winning 2026 T20 World Cup

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav discussed the Men in Blue’s chances of winning the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Team India triumphed in the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, defeating South Africa in the final and ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy.

Following that victory, Rohit stepped down from T20I cricket, and Suryakumar has since taken over the captaincy. In a recent interview with Star Sports on their ‘SUPERSTARS’ segment, the 34-year-old was asked about India’s prospects for the 2026 T20 World Cup, to which he responded:

“Rohit Bhai ne pressure dal diya abhi jeetke 2024 mai.” [Rohit Bhai has put the pressure on now by winning in 2024].

Trending

The Mumbai cricketer also shared his thoughts on what success means to him as a captain. Suryakumar said:

"It’s a team sport, so whatever we do together, the rules we set, and the practice we put in for that—whatever we discuss—that's success for me. Whatever comes next, as you must have heard Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) always say, 'That’s a byproduct.' For me, achieving small goals along the way is success, and eventually, all these boxes will be ticked, and we’ll reach there."

Team India recently secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over England in the first match of the five-game T20I series under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership.

“I want to be a leader” - Suryakumar Yadav opens up about his captaincy goals

In the same conversation, Suryakumar Yadav emphasized that he doesn’t want to be just a captain, but a leader. He said:

"I don’t want to be just a captain, I want to be a leader. I believe that if we, as a group, need to achieve something, everyone has to be on the same page. These are the small things I keep talking about—these are basic things like good habits, both on and off the field. When you step onto the ground, just leave everything behind and enjoy what’s happening."

Suryakumar Yadav boasts an impressive record as India’s T20I captain, having won 15 out of 18 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news