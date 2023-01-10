"Rohit ko saint banna hai"- Top 10 funny memes after India captain withdraws Shami's 'Mankad' appeal against Dasun Shanaka

Mohammed Shami took a leaf out of Ravichandran Ashwin's playbook by attempting to run out Dasun Shanaka at the non-strikers' end on Tuesday, January 10, during the ODI series opener between India and Sri Lanka. He attentively dislodged the bails when Shanaka tried to get a head start before Shami delivered the ball in the final over of the run chase.

The senior Indian pacer straightaway appealed to the umpire for the run-out dismissal of the Sri Lankan skipper, who was batting on 98. Rohit Sharma interfered, and after having a light-hearted conversation with Shami, the duo decided to withdraw their appeal.

Cricket fans expressed divided opinions at the turn of events. A section commended Rohit's gesture as Shanaka played magnificently by putting on a valiant effort in a losing cause. They felt his innings did not deserve such an anti-climax.

On the other hand, few trolled the Indian captain for not going through by pointing it out as a legal form of dismissal. Fans conveyed their reactions in the form of hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Gagori @gagori_uin Shami wanted to pull out a Ashwin ..But Rohit ko saint banna hai 🥲🤪🤣 #INDvsSL Shami wanted to pull out a Ashwin ..But Rohit ko saint banna hai 🥲🤪🤣 #INDvsSL https://t.co/JKN3qaj15x

Abinaya @abs19931 #RunOutNonStrikersEnd #CricketTwitter #RohitSharma #Ashwin Me just waiting for Ash na to drop his next epi Me just waiting for Ash na to drop his next epi 😤 #RunOutNonStrikersEnd #CricketTwitter #RohitSharma #Ashwin https://t.co/ZVIjvK1X6q

Praveen @Praveen14_7

#INDvsSL #Shami #ashwin #DasunShanaka #mankad Ashwin na when he realize India has withdrawn the Mankad appeal during the match Ashwin na when he realize India has withdrawn the Mankad appeal during the match 😂#INDvsSL #Shami #ashwin #DasunShanaka #mankad https://t.co/f85p2f2I2p

"The start the Indian batters got was brilliant, our bowlers didn't live up to the expectations"- Dasun Shanaka after losing 1st ODI vs India

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka credited the Indian batters for setting up the game for themselves in the first innings. Rohit (83) and Shubam Gill (70) got the hosts off to a flying start before Virat Kohli's century propeled the Men in Blue to 373.

Shanaka mentioned that the visiting bowlers failed to utilize the swing early on and let the game slip away. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dasun Shanaka reviewed the first ODI and said:

"The start the Indian batters got was brilliant, our bowlers didn't live up to the expectations, didn't use the new ball to good effect but Indian bowlers stuck to their plans, bowled wicket to wicket and used the swing to their advantage. The bowlers didn't execute the plans, we just need to stick to it and do the basic things, first 12-15 overs is crucial."

" I'm doing the basics really well here, I back myself and it's working for me," he continued. "In the ODI's, I may not need to go up the order but in T20's definitely I need to promote myself when the team needs me."

India and Sri Lanka will square off in the second ODI of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

