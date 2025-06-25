"Rohit and Kohli have retired" - Nikhil Chinappa savagely trolls Indian commentator amid ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Indian DJ and host Nikhil Chinapa savagely trolled former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar amid the first Test against England. The first Test of the five-match series came to a close on the fifth day on Tuesday at Headingley, Leeds, with England winning by five wickets.

Nikhil Chinapa asked on X (formerly Twitter) if anyone knew how to get Sanjay Manjrekar to follow the footsteps of Indian batting greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The duo had recently announced their retirements from Test cricket.

"I know Rohit Sharma and Viraat Kohli have retired. Anyone know how we can get Manjrekar to follow in their footsteps? #Askingforafriemd #INDvsENG," he wrote.

Chinapa, in another tweet as a response to the above one, explained why he said so. He mentioned that Sanjay Manjrekar, who is on commentary duties for the Test series, brushed off an explanation from Nick Knight on Sai Sudharsan's dismissal in the second innings (on Match Centre). Chinappa stated that Manjrekar did so as he did not understand it or chose to ignore it.

"Did anyone watch 'Match Centre' when Nick Knight and Manjrekar were discussing Sai Sudarshan’s dismissal in the second innings? It was where Manjrekar asked the question “why did he hit the ball on the air”.. and Nick gave a perfect explanation (he overbalanced and his head fell over the line of the ball).. and our man brushed it off, because he either couldn’t understand it - or chose to ignore it because he didn’t think of it first," he wrote.

India became the first team to lose a Test after scoring five individual hundreds

Meanwhile, India not only suffered a loss in the opening Test against England but also created an unwanted record. They became the first team in the history of the game to have lost a Test match after scoring five individual hundreds.

In the first innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), captain Shubman Gill (147), and Rishabh Pant (134) had scored hundreds. India's second innings saw KL Rahul (137) and Pant (118) score two more hundreds for the visitors in the game.

However, all their efforts with the bat went in vain eventually as England won the Test, gaining a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Previously, Australia had lost a Test match back in 1928/29 in Melbourne against England, where their batters had recorded four individual hundreds.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

