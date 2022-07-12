"Rohit is looking good but the big score has not come" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 1st India vs England ODI

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the first ODI between Team India and England, which will be played at The Oval on Tuesday, July 12.

The Men In Blue head into the ODIs on the back of a 2-1 triumph in the preceding T20I series between the two sides.

However, the hosts will be a different kettle of fish in the ODI series, with big-name players like Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow returning to the England squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to make substantial contributions with the bat for Team India. He said:

"Dhawan and Rohit, both openers, will together score more than 75 runs. I am not saying that it will be a 75-run opening partnership but I feel if you total both their runs it will go beyond 75. Rohit is looking good but the big score has not come. Dhawan has been waiting, he has also been made captain for the Caribbean tour."

The cricketer-turned-commentator expects Phil Salt and Joe Root to be amongst the runs for the 2019 Cricket World Cup champions.

Aakash Chopra opined:

"My second prediction is that Phil Salt and Joe Root will together score more than 75 runs, that's what I feel. Phil Salt plays well in ODI cricket, played well against the Netherlands.

Joe Root is coming back after a year in ODI cricket. I am expecting him to score runs, the guy likes the Indian attack a lot in any case."

Salt has amassed 352 runs at an excellent average of 58.66 in the six ODIs he has played to date, with a top score of 122 against the Netherlands. Root, whose previous ODI was against Sri Lanka on July 4 last year, will hope to carry his red-ball form to limited-overs cricket.

"Chahal and Moeen will together take four or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in excellent wicket-taking form of late

Aakash Chopra reckons Yuzvendra Chahal and Moeen Ali will have a field day with the ball. He stated:

"Chahal and Moeen will together take four or more wickets. The Oval ground is favorable for batting but you get slight turn here.

So it is possible that Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) might also pick up wickets. So you can expect wickets from Chahal, Moeen and Jaddu here."

The commentator concluded by predicting England to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Aakash Chopra said:

"I am going with England to win one more time. Yes, I am saying England will win this encounter."

Team India defeated England 2-1 at home the last time the two sides met in an ODI series in March 2021. However, the Men In Blue were handed a defeat by the exact same margin when they last played an ODI series on English soil in 2018.

