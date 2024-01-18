"Rohit Sharma shouldn't have been allowed to bat according to the rules" - Aakash Chopra on the 2nd Super Over of 3rd IND vs AFG T20I

Aakash Chopra reckons Rohit Sharma shouldn't have been allowed to bat in the second Super Over of the third T20I between India and Afghanistan.

Rohit retired before the final ball of the first Super Over in the last T20I between the two sides in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17. However, he was allowed to bat in the second Super Over and helped the hosts win the game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the match officials shouldn't have let Rohit play the second Super Over, reasoning (5:35):

"Rohit Sharma was retired out. Retired hurt means there should be an external injury on the field of play and there the umpires allow you to bat again. Retired out means your innings is over, you cannot come back again."

"So as soon as he went out, I said on commentary that he cannot come to bat. It's done because he had lost his wicket. Rinku Singh and Rohit Sharma came back and I thought it was wrong. Rohit Sharma shouldn't have been allowed to bat according to the rules," the former India opener added.

Chopra acknowledged that the match referee issued a statement saying that he had checked with the opposing captain before allowing Rohit to bat. However, he reiterated that it wasn't the right call.

"I was shocked" - Aakash Chopra on India preferring Sanju Samson over Shivam Dube for 2nd Super Over

Sanju Samson was dismissed for a golden duck in the main game. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra questioned the Indian team management for choosing Sanju Samson as their third batter in the second Super Over. He explained (6:45):

"Sanju Samson came when Rinku got out and I was shocked. Nothing against Sanju but he had already been dismissed for a first-ball duck. He didn't get a chance to bat much as he got out off the first ball."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Shivam Dube might have been a better option, elaborating:

"Shivam Dube was sitting out and you didn't send him. Fareed Ahmad was bowling. Dube hits left-arm pace as well. I was surprised. We scored 11 runs only. In fact, we didn't even play the entire six balls, we were bowled out on the fifth delivery itself."

Although India managed only 11 runs in the second Super Over, it proved enough in the end. Ravi Bishnoi conceded only one run and dismissed Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz off the first three deliveries to take the hosts over the line.

