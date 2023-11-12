Rohit Sharma breaks AB de Villiers' record for most sixes in a calendar year during IND vs NED 2023 World Cup game

India captain Rohit Sharma has broken former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers' record for most sixes in a calendar year. That came as he smashed the very first six during the 2023 World Cup (WC) match between India and Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

The 36-year-old also eclipsed former England captain Eoin Morgan’s record for most sixes by a captain in a single World Cup.

Rohit achieved it during the seventh over of India's innings. Colin Ackermann bowled a tossed-up delivery outside the off-stump. Rohit got down on one leg and fetched it to slam it over the long-on fielder for a 92-meter massive six.

Most ODI sixes in a calendar year

59* - Rohit Sharma in 2023*

58 - AB de Villiers in 2015

56 - Chris Gayle in 2019

Most sixes by a captain in a single WC

23* - Rohit Sharma in 2023*

22 - Eoin Morgan in 2019

21 - AB de Villiers in 2015

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provide flying start to Team India against Netherlands in 2023 World Cup game

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a flying start to the Men in Blue against the Netherlands on Sunday. The duo shared a 100-run partnership after Rohit opted to bat first after winning the toss. The hosts fielded an unchanged side after registering a 243-run win over South Africa in their last 2023 World Cup match.

The Netherlands, who lost their previous game to England by 160 runs, also played the same XI.

At the time of writing, India were 100/0 after 11.5 overs. Paul van Meekeren provided the first breakthrough for the Netherlands as he sent Gill packing for 51 runs thanks to a brilliant catch from Teja Nidamanuru.

India have stretched their unbeaten streak to eight games in the marquee ICC tournament. They will look to finish with a maximum of 18 points in the league stage ahead of the first semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On the other hand, the Netherlands are lying at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in eight games. They beat South Africa by 38 runs and before defeating Bangladesh by 87 runs.

