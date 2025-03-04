Rohit Sharma breaks all-time ICC ODI events record during IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

India captain Rohit Sharma achieved a huge milestone during the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. The right-handed batter smashed a maximum off Nathan Ellis to break West Indies legend Chris Gayle’s record for the highest number of sixes in ICC’s ODI events. The two players were tied on 64 maximums ahead of the ongoing contest.

Ad

Rohit unlocked the milestone during the second over of India’s run chase. Ellise delivered a back-of-a-length ball outside the off stump and Rohit picked up the length early to pull it over the cow corner.

Most sixes in ICC ODI events:

Rohit Sharma – 65 sixes in 42 innings

– 65 sixes in 42 innings Chris Gayle – 64 sixes in 51 innings

– 64 sixes in 51 innings Glenn Maxwell – 46 sixes in 31 innings

– 46 sixes in 31 innings David Miller – 45 sixes in 30 innings

– 45 sixes in 30 innings Sourav Ganguly – 42 sixes in 32 innings

Rohit also holds the record for most sixes in international cricket (633, ahead of Gayle (553) and Shahid Afridi (476) in the top three list. The 37-year-old recently became only the fourth Indian batter to reach 11,000 runs in ODIs.

Ad

Trending

Rohit Sharma departs for 28 after two drop chances in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Rohit Sharma failed to cash in despite getting dropped twice in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia in Dubai. Cooper Connolly trapped him LBW for 28 runs off 29 balls as India lost their second wicket for 43.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 93/2 after 19 overs, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer at the crease.

Ad

Batting first, the Steve Smith-led side were bundled out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma's team would be keen to beat Australia to reach the Champions Trophy final, scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 9. They registered a hat-trick of wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in their Group A fixtures. The Men in Blue are aiming for back-to-back ICC titles after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The winner of this contest will await the second semifinal result, which will be played between South Africa and New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5.

Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback