Rohit Sharma breaks MS Dhoni’s record of most ODI sixes at home in IND vs NZ 1st ODI

India captain Rohit Sharma broke former India skipper MS Dhoni’s record of most ODI sixes in India on Wednesday, January 18. The opening batter achieved the landmark when he hit his first six against New Zealand in Hyderabad during the first ODI.

For the uninitiated, Dhoni registered 123 sixes in ODIs at home during his illustrious career. Rohit eclipsed the veteran with a lofted drive over extra cover for a six off Henry Shipley’s bowling in the third over of India's innings.

During his innings, Rohit also eclipsed former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist (9619 runs) in ODIs.

The right-hander was dismissed for 34 off 38 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries. He was caught by Daryl Mitchell at mid-on off Blair Tickner’s bowling as India lost their first wicket at 60/1.

Rohit Sharma previously scored 142 runs in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home. He will look to score big in the upcoming ODIs in Raipur (January 21) and Indore (January 24).

Rohit Sharma and Co. make three changes for IND vs NZ first ODI

Rohit Sharma-led India made a few changes for the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday. They included Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI, while vice-captain Hardik Pandya returned to the playing XI.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been rested for the ODIs and Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out due to an injury.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit said:

“Three changes. Hardik is back, Shardul is back. SKY and Ishan are playing as well."

Team India will look to avenge their last ODI series defeat 0-1 in New Zealand by winning their first ODI against the Blackcaps on home soil. The Men in Blue recently won the ODI series 3-0 against Sri Lanka at home.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami.

