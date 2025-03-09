India captain Rohit Sharma looked unimpressed with vice-captain Shubman Gill in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The skipper aggressively gestured to Gill to come and join the team meeting during a drinks break.

Ad

The 37-year-old also looked animated during the conversation with the team huddle to ensure India dominated the Blackcaps despite being in a promising situation in the summit clash.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As a skipper, Rohit has been terrific for the Men in Blue. He is leading India in their third consecutive ICC event final, including the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Under Rohit's captaincy, India didn't lose a single game in the 2025 Champions Trophy heading into the final. The 2013 champions have beaten Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia (semifinal). They will be keen to win two consecutive ICC trophies after the T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados in June last year.

Ad

Rohit Sharma set to join elite list if India beat New Zealand in 2025 Champions Trophy

A win in the summit clash would help Rohit Sharma become the third India captain to lift the Champions Trophy title after Sourav Ganguly (2002 - joint winners with Sri Lanka) and MS Dhoni (2013).

With the win, the Mumbai-born player would also become the second-most successful India captain after Dhoni (three ICC silverware) to win multiple ICC trophies.

Ad

As a player, Rohit is eyeing his fourth ICC title. He has won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2013 Champions Trophy, and the 2024 T20 World Cup with Team India. His partner-in-crime Virat Kohli would also win his fourth ICC trophy as a player, including the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2013 CT, and last year’s 20-over World Cup, where he played a match-winning knock in the final.

Rohit Sharma will also be keen to deliver with the bat in the Champions Trophy final after managing scores of 41, 20, 15, and 28 in the 50-over tournament. The right-handed batter needs a ton to complete a half-century of hundreds in international cricket across formats.

Follow the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news