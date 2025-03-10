Rohit Sharma cuts a cake in celebration with teammates after 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma fittingly cut a giant cake in the dressing room as the Men in Blue celebrated their Champions Trophy 2025 win in joy. India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday, March 9, to win their third Champions Trophy title.

The right-handed batter's moment of cake cutting was captured as the BCCI released a comprehensive celebratory video on March 10, Monday. The players were also seen reuniting with their respective families to mark the occasion.

Watch the clip here:

Rohit Sharma was spot on with his captaincy throughout the tournament despite losing the toss, and not quite delivering with the bat until the night of the final. The veteran opening batter exploded inside the first powerplay as he and Shubman Gill built a 105-run opening stand to break the back of New Zealand's bowling in pursuit of a middling 252.

Having made 76, he also earned the Player of the Match award, with India dragging themselves beyond the finish line with four wickets and an over to spare. In the process. India won back-to-back ICC titles undefeated as they had lifted the T20 World Cup last year.

"There is too much pressure from the outside" - Rohit Sharma

ICC Chairman Jay Shah with Rohit Sharma. (Credits: Getty)

At the post-game presser, the veteran highlighted that the depth within the side is what makes India quite dangerous. Rohit Sharma also lauded how they've managed to put aside the pressure to enjoy the game.

Rohit said via ICC:

"It shows a lot of quality in the team, a lot of depth, a lot of understanding within the group, a lot of enjoyment, a lot of excitement. That is how we want to play our cricket. There is too much pressure from the outside...there is so much speculation that happens. The boys in the team have managed to put that aside and just focus on how to win games and how to enjoy the game. I'm really, really proud being the captain of this team...to play the finals of all four trophies was really good and shows how consistent we are as a team."

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra earned the Player of the Series award for his 263 runs and three scalps. The players will now gear up for IPL 2025 and join their respective franchises with the tournament starting on March 22.

