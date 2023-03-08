Rohit Sharma drops out of top 10 in ICC Test Rankings for batters, Virat Kohli slips to 20th position

India captain Rohit Sharma has dropped out of the top 10 in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batters after managing only 24 runs in the two innings of the Indore Test against Australia. Sharma has slipped to 11th position on the batting charts from ninth.

Even Virat Kohli has dropped to 20th place from 17th after his failure to play a big knock in the last Test. The conditions at the Holkar Cricket Stadium were not the best for batting. Like Rohit Sharma, Kohli returned with low scores, aggregating only 35 runs in two innings.

Australia's Usman Khawaja has replaced Sharma in the ninth position. Khawaja played a key role in Australia's success during the previous Test. The southpaw scored 60 runs in the first innings, helping Australia gain a valuable lead of 88 runs.

There were no other changes in the top 10 of the ICC Test Rankings for batters. Marnus Labuschagne continues to be at the helm of the charts, followed by Steve Smith, Joe Root, Babar Azam, and Travis Head in the top five.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were not the only Indian batters to drop in the latest ICC Test Rankings

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 1 (Image: Getty)

The Indore Test was a forgettable one for the Indian batters as the home side managed totals of 109 & 163 in their two innings. Apart from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer has also dropped in the ICC Test Rankings.

Iyer, who scored 0 & 26 has slipped to 34th position. Before the game, he held the 24th place. Even Mayank Agarwal, who has been dropped from the Indian Test squad, slid to 28th place from 26th.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dropped three places to 36th in the ICC Test Rankings for batters. Jadeja failed to touch double digits in his two innings of the Indore Test match.

