[In Picture] Rohit Sharma enjoys dinner date with his wife Ritika Sajdeh in adorable post

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is taking time off to recharge himself after India’s journey in the Asia Cup 2022 ended in the Super 4 stage.

In a snapshot shared on social media, Rohit was seen posing with his better half Ritika Sajdeh during a dinner date, with skyscrapers in the background.

While the skipper aced the casual look, Ritika looked gorgeous in her printed dress. The swashbuckling batter has a huge fan following on social media. The post garnered over 10 lakh views within four hours.

Reacting to the heartwarming post, Ritika dropped a heart emoji. Rohit's team Mumbai Indians also reacted in the same manner.

The couple are expected to enjoy some quality time with each other until the commencement of India’s international home season in 2022-23.

Rohit Sharma recently returned to some much-needed form with a swashbuckling knonck of 72 off 41 balls against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. It was only his second half-century of 2022.

The Men in Blue, however, crashed out of the T20 tournament after consecutive losses, against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, bigger tests await India as they will play host to Australia and South Africa for T20I series before the T20 World Cup in October.

All eyes on Rohit Sharma and Co. in T20I series against Australia and South Africa

Rohit Sharma will look to hold on to his regained form in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia and South Africa in September and October.

The Men in Blue are trying to ensure that they are well oiled for ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Mohali will host the opening match against Australia on Tuesday (September 20). The action will shift to Nagpur and Hyderabad for the second and third T20Is on September 23 and 25, respectively.

Meanwhile, the T20I series against South Africa will start in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28. The second T20I will be played in Guwahati on October 2, followed by the third and final T20I in Indore on October 4.

The Men in Blue will also play a three-match ODI series against the Proteas in October.

The national selection committee will likely announce the squad for the upcoming white-ball series and the ICC T20 World Cup over the next few days. These upcoming contests will be of great value as there are some key issues yet to be sorted out in the Indian side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat