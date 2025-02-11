Rohit Sharma enjoys a swim while Rishabh Pant relaxes by the pool ahead of the 3rd 2025 ODI against England [Watch]

India's captain Rohit Sharma was spotted enjoying a swimming session, while Rishabh Pant relaxed by the poolside as the two engaged in a chat. They were filmed on Tuesday, February 11, ahead of the third ODI of the three-match series against England. The final match of the series is set to take place on Wednesday, February 12, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The hosts were brilliant in the second game in Cuttack. Batting first, England were dismissed for 304 in 49.5 overs, with Ben Duckett (65) and Joe Root (69) scoring fifties. For India, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets.

In response, Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring his 32nd ODI century. The 37-year-old smashed 119 off 90 balls, smashing 12 boundaries and seven sixes. Shubman Gill played a solid knock, scoring 60, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 44. Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 41 as India won by four wickets, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Trending

With India enjoying an off day ahead of the third game, Rohit and Pant were seen relaxing by the pool and having a chat.

Here's a video of the moment:

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Rishabh Pant has not featured in the series so far, with KL Rahul being preferred as the wicketkeeper-batter.

“I have been here long enough” – Rohit Sharma after registering his 32nd hundred in the 2nd ODI against England

Rohit Sharma had been under some pressure due to his recent poor form, but his century in the second ODI against England has likely eased some of that.

After the match, Rohit spoke about his vast experience in the game and his understanding of what is expected from him. In a video shared by the BCCI, he said:

"Arey, this is what I'm talking about, yaar. I mean, look, when people have played for a number of years, and scored so many runs over the years, that means something. I have played this game for a long time now, and I understand what is required of me."

"It's just about going out there and doing your things, and what I did today was one of my things. In my mind, it was just about doing the things that I do, bat the way I do, try and bat the way I do. Like I said, I have been here long enough, so one or two knocks is not going to change my mind," Rohit added.

The Mumbai cricketer has scored 10,987 runs in 267 ODIs at an average of 49.26, including 57 half-centuries and 32 centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news