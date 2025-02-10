3 changes India can make for IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI ft. Rishabh Pant 

A resounding four wicket victory at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack helped India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England. This allows them to test their bench strength for the final encounter slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Men in Blue won both matches by four wickets and chased down the targets of 249 and 305 quite comfortably. They lost their way a bit towards the end in both matches but their depth in the batting ensured they chased down the target with utmost comfort in the end.

With the ICC Champions Trophy slated to begin on February 19, India might be tempted to give the other members of the squad some game time, especially the ones who are part of the Champions Trophy squad. India will look to win the series 3-0 but trying out a few new options might be on their radar.

Having said that, let us have a look at three changes India can make for the final ODI.

#3. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates picking a wicket during the 2023 World Cup. Source: Getty

The left-arm wrist spinner was part of India’s playing XI in the opening ODI but it was Varun Chakravarthy who got the nod in the second ODI. Kuldeep who has been an integral member of the Indian white-ball sides didn't feature in the T20I series and had a relatively poor outing in the opening ODI.

Kuldeep Yadav has been out of action since the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand in October 2024 only to return to action in the first ODI in Nagpur. He had surgery in Germany for a sports hernia and completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

For a wrist spinner, it's very important to get into his rhythm by bowling as many overs as possible so resting Kuldeep for the second ODI might not have been the smartest move. Having been part of the Champions Trophy squad, Kuldeep should make a return to the playing XI in the final ODI.

#2. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh is yet to play in the ongoing ODI series. Source: Getty

Harshit Rana was preferred ahead of Arshdeep Singh in the first two ODIs. However, it came out of the blue as Harshit isn't part of the Champions Trophy squad, while Arshdeep is expected to be one of the spearheads of the Indian pace attack in the showpiece event.

Arshdeep has only played a handful of ODIs but it’s been his stellar record in T20Is, which earned him a spot in the Champions Trophy squad. The left-arm pacer has been India’s unsung hero in T20Is and will look to replicate his heroics in ODIs.

Arshdeep can move the ball both ways and has been a great exponent of the new ball. Over the years, he has developed a variety of slower deliveries and has become one of the best death overs bowlers which was evident during the T20 World Cup. Arshdeep should definitely get some match time before the Champions Trophy.

#1. Rishabh Pant

One of the most dynamic wicketkeeper-batters going around, Rishabh Pant had to warm the benches in the first two ODIs. Captain Rohit Sharma made it clear that KL Rahul is the first-choice wicketkeeper at the moment given the consistency he has shown in this particular role.

Pant is part of the Champions Trophy and should get a look in ahead of the showpiece event. He can change the complexion of the game within a blink of an eye with his blistering stroke play.

His ability to play fancy and unconventional shots and challenge any top-quality bowlers makes him a threat for any opposition. Pant might not be a regular starter in the Champions Trophy but he is expected to play a part of KL Rahul fails to regain form or gets injured.

