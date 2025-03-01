Rohit Sharma forgets an item at training ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma forgot an item during a recent practice session and was spotted looking for it with the staff before leaving on the team bus. The Indian contingent has been training intensely over the past few days to prepare for their upcoming Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand on Sunday (March 2). The result of this match will determine the final standings of both teams in the Group A points table and their semi-final opponents.

A fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video to give a glimpse of an interesting incident involving Rohit Sharma after a training session in Dubai. The Indian skipper seemingly forgot his phone at the training facility and could be seen searching for it before boarding the team bus.

You can watch the video below:

Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate recently revealed that Rohit Sharma was fine amid injury concerns ahead of the New Zealand match. He opened up that the team management was not looking to rest any players as they had a week's break after the previous match.

Speaking to the reporters in Dubai, Ten Doeschate said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"He's all right. It's an injury he's had before, so he knows how to manage it really well. In terms of the bench strength, I think the priority is making sure that we have our best guys available and fully fit for the second game [the semi-final on March 4]. But we also don't want to rest them for another two days [India have had a week off]."

He continued:

"So to get that balance right, we might just try to share the bowling out a little bit. But we obviously want to win against New Zealand as well. It's important that we keep that momentum going and obviously to top the group as well. So the balance of those two things I just mentioned [is] to be thought about."

Do you think India should make any changes to the playing XI in match versus New Zealand? Let us know your views in the comments section.

