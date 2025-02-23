Rohit Sharma gestures Virat Kohli to hit a boundary from dressing room ahead of winning moment in IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen gesturing Virat Kohli to hit a boundary as the Men in Blue were on the cusp of victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. With the 37-year-old gesturing the batting star in high spirit, Kohli stepped out to hit a boundary to seal a six-wicket victory for their side.

With Khushdil Shah bowling the 43rd over of the innings, the Men in Blue needed only four runs for a victory and the 36-year-old needed as many to reach the three-figure mark. Hence, he stepped out and drove the left-arm spinner powerfully through the cover region to take Team India over the line. Moments later, he also removed his helmet to celebrate his 51st ODI ton and seemed to gesture he is there at the crease to get the job done.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan had won the toss and opted to bat first in Dubai. After a decent start by the Pakistan openers, the Indian bowlers squeezed them and they failed to get any momentum in the middle overs. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 62, while contributions from Rizwan (46) and Khushdil (38) dragged them to 241.

"People sitting inside the dressing room aren't surprised with what he did" - Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the post-match presentation, Rohit lauded the bowlers for not letting the game drift despite a solid partnership from Rizwan and Shakeel. The opener acknowledged that chasing 242 was tricky but trusted their experienced batters to get the job done.

"We started superbly with the ball. We knew wicket could get slower but backed our experienced batters to go out there and get 240. Credit goes to Kuldeep, Axar, Jadeja all who have played a lot. Rizwan and Saud stitched a good stand, was important not to let the game drift. Not to forget how Shami, Hardik, Harshit bowled as well. It was a good performance from the entire unit. Boys understand what kind of job is required out of them. It's tricky at times because not all will get a bowl."

"I try to figure out who's creating the most problems to the batters and make decisions. Virat loves representing the country, doing what he does the best, which is what he did today. People sitting inside the dressing room aren't surprised with what he did."

Team India will next face New Zealand on March 2.

