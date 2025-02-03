Rohit Sharma gets greeted at Nagpur airport with various chants ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

India’s ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma commands a massive fan following, which was on full display when he arrived at Nagpur airport on the evening of Sunday, February 2. The crowd greeted him with loud chants, showing their admiration for the cricketer.

Rohit was accompanied by teammates Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill as the Men in Blue prepare to host England for a three-match ODI series, starting Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur.

As the fans eagerly awaited his arrival, the 37-year-old was greeted with chants of "Rohit-Rohit," "Mumbai cha Raja Rohit Sharma," and "Nagpur cha Raja Rohit Sharma."

Here’s a video of the moment:

On the international stage, Rohit’s most recent appearance was during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), where he had a disappointing run, managing only 31 runs across five innings. India also lost the series 3-1.

However, with the focus now shifting to limited-overs cricket, the Mumbai cricketer will be eager to regain his form and deliver strong performances for the team.

“Those guys are so hungry" - Gautam Gambhir backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli amid form concerns ahead of the ODI series against England

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed his support for the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they go through a lean patch. Speaking at the BCCI Naman Awards 2025 on Saturday, February 1, Gambhir emphasized that both the senior players are eager to get back to their best. He said:

"I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They've got to play a massive role (in the Champions Trophy). And I've said it before as well: those guys are so hungry, they want to play for the country. They have the passion to play for the country and deliver for the country.”

Following the three-match ODI series against England, India will turn their focus to the 2025 Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19. They have been placed in Group A, alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.

