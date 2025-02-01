"They add so much value to Indian cricket" - Head coach praises Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli amid form concerns ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir commended the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli despite their recent form struggles, highlighting their key role in the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Both Rohit and Kohli endured a tough time during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), which India lost 3-1. Rohit managed only 31 runs in five innings, while Kohli contributed just 190 runs in nine innings.

Recently, the duo also struggled on their return to the Ranji Trophy. Playing for Mumbai, Rohit scored just 31 runs in two innings against Jammu & Kashmir, while Kohli managed only six runs in one innings for Delhi against Railways.

Despite their ongoing struggles, Gambhir has shown strong support for the duo, emphasizing that both players are eager to perform and deliver for the country. On Saturday, February 1, at the Naman Awards 2025, the 43-year-old said:

"I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They've got to play a massive role (in the Champions Trophy). And I've said it before as well: those guys are so hungry, they want to play for the country. They have the passion to play for the country and deliver for the country.”

The veteran duo will be back in action on Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur, when the Men in Blue take on England in the opening game of the three-match ODI series.

“The mission to go to Dubai is to win the Champions Trophy" - Gautam Gambhir on the hype surrounding the India-Pakistan clash

India are placed in Group A for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. The much-anticipated India-Pakistan match is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

However, speaking at the Naman Awards 2025, Gautam Gambhir stressed that the team's ultimate goal is not just to win that one match but to claim the championship. He said:

"Look, we don't go to the Champions Trophy thinking that the 23rd is the most important game for us. I think five games, all the games are important. The mission to go to Dubai is to win the Champions Trophy, not only win one particular game. But yes, if that is one game in the middle of winning the Champions Trophy, we're going to try and take it as seriously as possible."

“And more importantly, I think when two countries, India and Pakistan, play against each other, obviously the emotions are really high, but ultimately the contest remains the same,” he added.

India will begin their campaign with a match against Bangladesh, scheduled for February 20.

