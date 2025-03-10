Rohit Sharma gives his 2025 Champions Trophy medal to daughter Samaira while celebrating the triumph with his family [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma gave his 2025 Champions Trophy medal to his daughter Samaira Sharma after meeting her following the post-match presentation ceremony at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (March 9). Six-year-old Samaira is the first child of Rohit and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The couple recently welcomed their second child, Ahaan Sharma, on November 15, 2024.

Samaira and Ritika were at the stadium this weekend to support Rohit Sharma and his team in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. The duo enjoyed their time during the match, which ended on a positive note for India as they lifted the trophy.

A fan shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give fans a glimpse of the adorable moment between Rohit and his daughter after the match. In it, Rohit could be seen taking off his medal and putting it around Samaira's neck, who was visibly elated.

You can watch the heart-warming moment in the video below:

"He has prepared a beautiful legacy" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma after 2025 Champions Trophy victory

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and opined that he created a beautiful legacy for himself by clinching two ICC trophies as India's captain.

Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' he said:

"With Rohit Sharma's game, you should always assume that until he is there, it doesn't seem like there is any help on the pitch and the opposition is putting pressure on you because he keeps hitting. His presence is enough to steer the game in India's favor.

"His first scoring shot was a six. After that, he hit the fast bowlers out of the attack. He batted like that, hit huge sixes. It's not only the batting. As Rohit is the captain, he has prepared a beautiful legacy."

Chopra continued:

"Since the 2022 Adelaide loss, he has dropped only one game as a captain. He is the captain who doesn't only talk about playing with a different template but shows it by doing it.

"There isn't much difference between what he says and what he does. He consistently keeps hitting and tells everyone that they will play like this only as this is now their philosophy."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

