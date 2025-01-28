Rohit Sharma gives autograph to bowler who dismissed him in Mumbai vs J&K Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [In Picture]

Jammu & Kashmir cricketer Umar Nazir Mir took to social media on Tuesday, January 28, to post a picture with Rohit Sharma, where the Indian ODI and Test captain was seen giving an autograph. The two cricketers had recently faced off in the Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir match in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, which wrapped up on Saturday, January 25.

The 31-year-old J&K pacer got the better of Rohit in the first innings, dismissing him for just three runs off 19 balls. On Tuesday, Umar Nazir Mir took to Instagram to share a post with the Mumbai cricketer, captioning it:

“Moment.”

Trending

Batting first, defending champions Mumbai were bowled out for a modest 120, with Shardul Thakur top-scoring with 51. Umar Nazir Mir and Yudhvir Singh were the standout bowlers for Jammu & Kashmir, each claiming four wickets. In response, J&K posted 206, with Shubham Khajuria leading the way with 53.

In the second innings, Rohit Sharma made 28, but it was Shardul who once again stole the show, scoring a brilliant 119 off 135 balls. He received strong support from Tanush Kotian, who made 62 off 136, as Mumbai reached 290 in their second innings, setting a target of 205.

Jammu & Kashmir’s batters responded superbly, with solid contributions from all players, as they chased down the target with ease to win by five wickets. This victory marked their first Ranji win over Mumbai in 11 years.

Rohit Sharma to return to action in the ODI series against England

If reports are to be believed, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer are set to miss the final group-stage match of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, scheduled to begin on January 30 against Meghalaya.

The trio will return to action when India host England for a three-match ODI series, starting February 6 in Nagpur. Rohit will be eager to put his recent struggles in red-ball cricket behind him and lead from the front in the limited-overs format.

The 37-year-old has represented India in 265 ODIs, scoring 10,866 runs at an average of 49.16, including 57 fifties and 31 centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news