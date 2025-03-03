Rohit Sharma has hilarious banter with Dinesh Karthik off camera during toss in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Rohit Sharma was spotted having a hilarious banter with Dinesh Karthik during the toss of India's 2025 Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on Sunday (March 2). Rohit's bad luck with the coin toss continued as he lost for the tenth consecutive time.

Ad

It was also the 13th straight loss at the toss for India in ODIs, a streak which began during the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad. Apart from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul led the team during the 3-match ODI series in South Africa in 2024, where the opposition captain won the toss in all the games.

After losing the toss in the final Champions Trophy group match against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma engaged in fun banter with former teammate Dinesh Karthik, who was there on the ground as a broadcaster. A fan shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) that gave a glimpse of their off-camera moment.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The bad luck at the toss did not impact the eventual result for India as they beat New Zealand comfortably by 44 runs to seal the top spot in the Group A points table. Shreyas Iyer starred in the batting department with a gritty knock of 79 (98), while Varun Chakravarthy spun a web around the Kiwi batters in the second innings and ended up with a match-winning five-wicket haul.

"New Zealand were playing really well and it was important to get the result"- India captain Rohit Sharma after ending 2025 Champions Trophy group stage with a win

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma stated that they were satisfied with the total they scored in the first innings and backed their bowlers to defend it. He said:

Ad

"It was important for us to finish the game on a high. New Zealand were playing really well and it was important to get the result. The Shreyas Axar partnership was crucial. The total which we got was enough to work it out. We had the confidence, the bowlers stepped up and did the job. Look Varun has got something different so we wanted to try and see what he can offer."

Ad

Sharma continued:

"We have to think what we want to do in the next game. If he gets it right it's very difficult to read him. You want to win possibly every games. You have to correct the mistakes quickly. Australia is gonna be a good game. They have a rich history of playing ICC tournaments well. It will start from ball one. We need to think what we need to do on that particular day.

India and Australia will square off in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Tuesday (March 4) in Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news