"Rohit Sharma’s horoscope is similar to Lionel Messi’s" - Astrologer makes huge prediction ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Astrologer Greenstone Lobo has predicted that Rohit Sharma-led Team India are set to defeat New Zealand and lift the 2025 Champions Trophy title on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai. Lobo compared Rohit's horoscope to football legend Lionel Messi's, explaining that both were born in the same year and have similar planetary alignments.

After Team India beat Australia in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, Rohit made history by becoming the first captain to reach all ICC tournament finals across formats. Under him, India finished runners-up in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final and the 2023 ODI World Cup final. The Men in Blue then won the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the West Indies and the US.

Speaking to TimesofIndia.com, astrologer Lobo made a big prediction and claimed that the Men in the Blue will win the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

"I have always said that Rohit Sharma’s horoscope is similar to Lionel Messi’s in football. Both were born in the same year and have similar planetary alignments. Messi won the World Cup as a captain because he had not won anything as a captain for Barcelona. Similarly, Messi also won two Copa America titles," Lobo said.

"When you analyze this astrologically, you can see that Rohit Sharma still has a significant karmic quota left. He has already won the T20 World Cup, and his horoscope is powerful enough to win another ICC tournament. Compared to the 50-over World Cup, the Champions Trophy is of lesser significance, but he still has the planetary strength to win it," Lobo went on to add.

According to the astrologer, India lost the final of the 2023 World Cup to Australia because Rohit had 'diluted his karmic quota'. A person can only win as much as they are destined to, he went on to explain. He elaborated that Rohit has a 'debilitated Pluto', while Australian captain Pat Cummins has a stronger Pluto.

Speaking of the 2025 Champions Trophy final squads, Lobo commented that Team India have the upper hand because of their team combination. The astrologer said:

"We have five key players—KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer—born between 1992 and 1994, with Neptune in deep exaltation and Pluto at zero degrees. Meanwhile, New Zealand has six players born between 1991 and 1992 with a weak Planet X in their horoscopes."

India and New Zealand met in the group stage of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, with the Men in Blue registering a 44-run win.

Rohit Sharma has a poor record as a batter in ICC ODI tournament finals

While Rohit has an impressive record as captain in ICC events, he has struggled as a batter in finals of major tournaments. This is something he will want to set straight on Sunday in Dubai.

The 37-year-old was dismissed for 47 off 31 in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad. Looking at his stats in the Champions Trophy final, he made nine in the 2013 summit clash against England and was dismissed for a duck in the 2017 final against Pakistan.

