Rohit Sharma wasn't keen on being India's all-format captain: Sourav Ganguly amidst 2023 World Cup

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly made a stunning claim that he convinced Rohit Sharma to take on the Indian captaincy across all formats once Virat Kohli moved away.

Ganguly stated that Rohit wasn't keen to lead India across formats and that it was him who persuaded the veteran Indian opener to take on the responsibility. He has been delighted with the way the Men in Blue have performed under Rohit's leadership.

Here's what Sourav Ganguly had to tell about Rohit Sharma to Kolkata TV:

"Rohit Sharma wasn't keen (on taking up India's captaincy in all three formats). It had gone to a stage where I told him 'you'll have to say yes otherwise I'll make the announcement.' Because he is an outstanding captain. And after Virat Kohli left, he was the best man to lead India. I am not surprised by what I am seeing."

Ganguly further added:

"Lot of cricket; Tests, ODIs, T20, IPL – he was already a captain there, lot of pressure. So he had a lot of his plate. But nothing can be bigger than being an India captain. I am happy that he took it and it makes me glad seeing the results."

Sourav Ganguly delighted with Rahul Dravid's coaching

Sourav Ganguly also praised Rahul Dravid for the latter's work as India's head coach so far. He believes Dravid deserved time to produce results and is happy with the environment he has brought to the Indian dressing room.

On this, Ganguly stated:

"It's a lot of time on the road. He has a young family, two young kids. Plus, he played cricket all his life. So it's not easy coaching but he agreed thinking about Indian cricket and I wish he does it in the future too. A coach needs to be given time; it isn't magic for a coach to produce instant results in 3-4 months. He needs time to turn things around which he has now, second year in his tenure."

India have qualified for the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup and will most likely face New Zealand in Mumbai.