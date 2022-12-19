Rohit Sharma likely to miss 2nd Bangladesh-India Test - Reports

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka, starting on Thursday, December 22. He also missed the first Chattogram Test due to a thumb injury.

The talismanic batter suffered a thumb injury while trying to take a catch in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka, which kept him out of action in the final game of the series.

Rohit traveled back to Mumbai for an immediate check-up and has been in rehabilitation in the city since then. As per recent reports in Cricbuzz, the injury has not healed completely and the Indian captain will need some more time to get match fitness.

With a few important assignments lined up in the coming months, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to risk him at this stage. The report also adds that while Rohit would have batted through the Test in Dhaka, concerns remained over his fielding.

He is likely to return to action in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, including three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting on January 3.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who led India to a resounding 188-run victory in the first Test, will continue to lead the side. Veteran Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara will serve as his deputy.

Shubman Gill likely to retain his spot in Rohit Sharma's absence

Rohit Sharma's unavailability has solved a selection conundrum for India's think tank ahead of the second Test. The management had to pick one between Shubman Gill and KL Rahul in case the Indian captain returned to the side.

While Rahul had an underwhelming outing in Chattogram, scoring 45 runs, Gill made full use of the opportunity by registering his maiden Test century. Both are likely to retain their berth for the final game of the tour.

India are currently 1-0 up in the two-match series after a resounding 188-run victory in the first Test in Chattogram. They will hope to continue their winning run to keep their hopes alive of making it to the ICC World Test Championship final.

