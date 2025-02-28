Rohit Sharma could be rested from IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match over fitness concerns: Reports

Indian captain Rohit Sharma could possibly be rested from the Men In Blue's final group-stage game of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand, as per a report by The Indian Express. The two sides will clash on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Notably, both India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semifinals of the tournament. Rohit Sharma and his troops won their opening game against Bangladesh before beating Pakistan in their second game.

During the game against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma was seen visibly struggling with a hamstring after he had made a long chase to the boundary while fielding. In fact, the Indian skipper also left the field for a short period, during which Shubman Gill, the vice-captain, took charge of the proceedings.

Therefore, there are slight concerns over the availability of Rohit for India's final group-stage fixture of the 2025 Champions Trophy. There is also not much gap between this match and the semifinal, which is why he could be rested if the management decides to not risk his fitness before the semifinal.

Will Rohit Sharma missing out be a huge blow for India?

As mentioned earlier, India have already qualified for the semifinals with a game to spare in the group stages of the 2025 Champions Trophy. That said, their final group stage match is not of much significance as far as the qualification is concerned.

However, the clash between India and New Zealand will decide who will finish on top of the Group A standings, which puts some amount of importance on this game.

Nonetheless, India may not suffer a huge blow even if Rohit Sharma misses out, keeping his fitness for the semifinal in mind. The skipper has been in good touch with the bat.

He scored 41 off 36 balls against Bangladesh, hitting seven boundaries at a strike rate of 113.89. In the game against Pakistan as well, he got off to a good start, scoring 20 off 15 balls, hitting 3 fours and a six at a strike rate of 133.33.

