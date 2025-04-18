Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind famous ‘Koi garden mein nahin ghoomega’ comment during IPL 2025

Team India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma has opened up on his famous 'Koi garden mein nahin ghoomega' comment during the Test series at home against England last year. Rohit recalled the incident from the Vizag Test, saying he had to assert his authority in some way, as he didn't see any urgency from the boys on the field.

The Indian captain was heard on the stump mic using expletives on Day 2 of the second Test. The clip had gone viral at the time, and Rohit has been asked multiple times about the same.

During a recent interaction with JioHotstar, Rohit recalled how crucial a match it was and that he told his men to put in extra effort. However, the 37-year-old said he still couldn't see players getting proactive and thus made the comment out of desperation. He elaborated (via India Today):

"It was in Vizag, I saw the over ended and the players were leisurely walking as if they were in a garden. No one was running, there was no urgency in the field. I was fielding in the slip, we had spinners bowling from both ends. The game was hanging by a loose thread, it was an important game, we had to win. I had told the players in the morning that we need to put in some extra effort but they were having fun in the ground."

"So I saw it for two-three overs and then said things can’t go on like this, you can’t play cricket like this. Everyone was just going with the flow which annoyed me and then I told everyone not to be like that. A partnership was going on, I was desperate to get a wicket. In such moments everyone needs to put in a collective effort. At that moment, I saw everyone being busy with themselves which I didn’t like," he added.

The Asian Giants had won that Test and the series convincingly (4-1). The skipper peeled off 400 runs in five Tests at 44.44.

Rohit Sharma backs India to win Test series in England this year

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Team India set to tour England for five Tests in June, Rohit recently remarked that a fully fit side can indeed triumph on English soil. When asked by former player Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast whether India stand a chance of beating England, Rohit said (via India Today):

"Absolutely. Last time we played these guys, it was 2-2. We need some of these guys (Bumrah and Shami) to be 100 percent. We’ve just got to make sure they come out of the IPL really well. This is the most challenging one. I know it’s only four overs, but you play today, travel tomorrow, and then play again. That’s the challenging part – travelling all across the country – and it’s tough. If we have a fit team going to England, we will have a great series. It will be a good challenge for us."

The opening Test begins on June 20 in Leeds.

