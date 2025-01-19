Rohit Sharma's fan returns for fist bump after taking autograph on a bat during Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary celebrations [Watch]

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma enjoys massive fan following in the country despite his recent struggles with the bat and as captain. It wasn't anything different during the Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary celebrations as a fan moment went viral on social media.

With the right-handed batter decked up in a stylish suit and sitting beside Sachin Tendulkar, a young fan approached the veteran to give an autograph on his bat. The same fan came after a few minutes to give the veteran a fist bump.

The swashbuckling opener's next international assignment will be the three-game ODI series against England that follows the T20I leg against the Englishmen. However, the massive occasion will be that of the 2025 Champions Trophy as he is set to captain the Men in Blue in the eight-team tournament.

Rohit Sharma defends Indian regulars' consistent absence from domestic cricket

Rohit Sharma (L) with Ajit Agarkar (Credits: Getty)

With Rohit confirming his participation in the Ranji Trophy fixture between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir on January 23, the Nagpur-born cricketer reasoned that the continuous influx of international fixtures is the reason behind them not featuring in domestic cricket. He stated in the press conference during the 2025 Champions Trophy squad participation:

"[In the] last six-seven years, if you go back and see our calendar, there hasn't been a time where we were sitting at home for 45 days and there is cricket going on. You do get that time when you finish the IPL and if there's nothing happening right after that. But if you see our domestic season, it starts in October - maybe September - and it gets over by February-March."

"And that is the time India plays a lot of [international] cricket as well. So, guys who are not playing certain formats and have time, and then there is domestic cricket happening, then they will play."

The Champions Trophy could be Rohit's last ICC tournament. With India lifting the T20 World Cup last year, they will be hoping to add another silverware to their cabinet.

