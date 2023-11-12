"Rohit Sharma's missing century should be scored" - Aakash Chopra on India heading into 2023 World Cup clash vs the Netherlands

Aakash Chopra expects Rohit Sharma to score a big hundred in India's 2023 World Cup league-stage clash against the Netherlands.

The two sides will lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12. While the Men in Blue have assured themselves a top-of-the-table finish and booked a semi-final clash against New Zealand, the Dutch need to beat them to seal a berth in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted the massive gulf between the two sides and opined that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will stitch together a huge opening partnership. He elaborated (1:35):

"It's true that you shouldn't take anyone lightly but at this point in time, there is a huge difference between India and the Netherlands. No disrespect to the Netherlands, they have played extremely well, but they have a mountain taller than Mount Everest in front of them, which they might not be able to scale."

The former India opener added:

"Since the match is in Bengaluru, you will expect a lot of runs. I feel there should be an opening partnership of 150-175 runs. Rohit Sharma's missing century should be scored and it should be a big one. When Shubman Gill sees a flat pitch, he makes the most of it."

Chopra reckons India's lower-middle order won't get to spend much time at the crease. He said:

"Don't know whether whoever is batting at No. 5 will get to bat or not. He might definitely not get to bat if India bat second. He might get to bat for a little while if they bat first. So I feel India will dominate with the bat."

Virat Kohli (543) is India's highest run-scorer in the tournament thus far. Rohit, who has smashed 442 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 122.77, is next on the list. The Indian skipper has concentrated more on giving his team flying starts, with his 131-run knock against Afghanistan being his only century of the tournament.

"India had a 7-day break" - Aakash Chopra expects the Men in Blue to stick with the same playing XI

India have an all-win record in the tournament thus far. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra doesn't see India making any changes to their playing XI. He reasoned (3:10):

"I feel India won't make any changes. Can Prasidh Krishna play? Nothing is stopping you from playing, you are a part of the World Cup team, but India had a seven-day break. I feel the same team will play, and play in a victorious fashion."

Rohit Sharma and company are unlikely to make any changes in their batting lineup for Sunday's inconsequential game. However, they could rest one or two of their seamers, considering they have a semi-final lined up in a couple of days.

