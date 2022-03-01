"Hacked by Kohli fans" - Rohit Sharma's peculiar tweets spark memefest

"Hacked" trended on Twitter on Tuesday as Indian men's captain Rohit Sharma posted three succinct and peculiar messages in a span of seven hours.

The first tweet was about eating coins, followed by one about beehives doubling up as "great boxing bags" and the third about cricket balls being edible. His fellow cricketers and fans were left stupefied by the posts.

While some felt the account had been hacked, others saw it as a promotional stunt for a food-related brand.

Here are the three tweets:

"I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly!"

"Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags!"

"Cricket balls are edible…right?"

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played along with the joke while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal sounded a note of worry in his reply. Most fans, meanwhile, took the opportunity to ignite a hilarious meme fest.

Here are the best of the reactions:

Ishika @IshikaMullick It's got to be hacked because his last two tweets were from TweetDeck while the rest are from an iPhone. It's got to be hacked because his last two tweets were from TweetDeck while the rest are from an iPhone. https://t.co/jTVVFGzH19

Doing something productive @ShaheenHypebot Rohit's recent tweets might be some saffola or any oil promotion tweet. Guy used edible, tummy, beehive etc... Must be oil or honey Rohit's recent tweets might be some saffola or any oil promotion tweet. Guy used edible, tummy, beehive etc... Must be oil or honey

But why he used 'Tweetdeck' today? Looks like some brand promotion for sure!! twitter.com/imro45/status/… Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly! I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly! Rohit used to tweet with iPhone before..But why he used 'Tweetdeck' today? Looks like some brand promotion for sure!! #CricketTwitter Rohit used to tweet with iPhone before.. But why he used 'Tweetdeck' today? Looks like some brand promotion for sure!! #CricketTwitter twitter.com/imro45/status/… https://t.co/2sldF7EImL

Eminent Socialist 🇷🇺 @wnnabesocial @ImRo45 Hacked by Kohli fans due to the frustration of Kohli not scoring a 100 @ImRo45 Hacked by Kohli fans due to the frustration of Kohli not scoring a 100 😔

𝙰𝚔𝚍𝚊𝚜 𝙷𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚝 @Akdas_Hayat Rohit Sharma after seeing his tweets :

Hacked Rohit Sharma after seeing his tweets :Hacked https://t.co/cidlE2JiH3

"I will try and help Rohit Sharma in whatever way I can" - Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit is currently in Mohali, preparing for India's first Test against Sri Lanka, which begins on Friday.

His vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, while addressing a press conference on Sunday, spoke about leadership as a fast-bowler and helping the captain in whatever way he can. Bumrah said:

"I don't look at it as a particular position, like a spinner or a fast bowler, or that batter is a leader. As a senior member of the team, you have to help the players in whatever capacity you can.

"As I have spoken earlier for me it is just a post. Yes, it is a great opportunity that has presented itself, and I am very happy to do that. But other positions like a bowler or a batter don't matter.

"It depends only on how you handle that position, and how tactically strong you are. So, I will try and help Rohit in whatever way I can."

The first Test will kick off at 9:30 am IST at Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

