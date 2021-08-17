Rohit Sharma shares an endearing picture with his wife along with a thoughtful message 

Rohit Sharma and the Indian cricket team are currently basking in the glory of a significant win at Lord's in the second Test of the 5-match series against England.

The Indian opener took a day off on Tuesday after the second Test ended after five days of intense cricketing action. Sharma took to his official Instagram account and shared an endearing picture of himself in the company of his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. He captioned the post:

"Everything that’s happening in the world right now makes us want to just hold on tight to the ones we love and pray that our time on this planet finds a place of peace and love for every living thing on it."

Rohit Sharma had a decent outing with the bat at Lord's as he scored a valuable knock of 83 runs on the first day in overcast conditions to provide a great platform for the Indian team. In the second innings, he perished for 21 while trying to hit a pull shot for a six off a Mark Wood delivery.

Sharma has been out multiple times in recent times while looking to hit a pull shot in Test matches. Indian fans will be hoping he will work on this aspect of his game in the coming weeks.

Rohit Sharma has definitely gone a notch higher: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for Rohit Sharma after witnessing his latest outing as a rock-solid Test opener. The legendary batsman felt Rohit Sharma had gone a notch higher with his impressive test performances in recent times. Speaking to PTI, Sachin Tendulkar said:

"Whatever I have seen, I feel, he has taken the lead and he has shown the other side of his temperament and how he can change his game and adapt to the situation and play accordingly. He has been a leader there and KL Rahul has supported him brilliantly. As far as playing pull shot is concerned, he has cleared the fence with that shot and I am looking at what he has been able to achieve for the team in both Tests."

Tendulkar added:

"Rohit has left the ball and defended it brilliantly or equally well. He was always a fantastic player but seeing his last few innings in England, I can say he has definitely gone a notch higher."

