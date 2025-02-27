Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill skip IND vs NZ practice session for different health conditions in 2025 Champions Trophy: Reports

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and in-form batter Shubman Gill were not involved in training ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy group stage clash against New Zealand. According to reports, the captain is battling a hamstring niggle while his opening partner is dealing with a bout of illness after the win over Pakistan in Dubai.

Ad

Rohit Sharma was seen clutching his hamstring while fielding in India's previous match and was even off the field for a while. However, he was fit enough to open the innings alongside Gill later on, scoring a 15-ball 20, before being castled by a scathing Shaheen Afridi yorker.

As per Cricbuzz, the Hitman oversaw the proceedings at the ICC Academy in the squad's three-hour session under the lights but did not participate, keeping the injury in mind.

Ad

Trending

"It wouldn't be surprising if Rohit takes it easy for the New Zealand game, considering it is a largely inconsequential contest, with both teams already having booked their spots in the semifinals," the report mentioned.

Gill, on the other hand, was not among the contingent during practice. It is believed that he is dealing with illness, which makes his availability for the New Zealand game doubtful too. The vice-captain scored a sublime match-winning hundred against Bangladesh to kick-start India's campaign and looked in solid touch against Pakistan too.

Ad

Recently, Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was sidelined briefly due to illness. However, he has recovered and was present in the practice session with his teammates.

Team India might have to conjure a makeshift opening combination amid Rohit and Gill's potential unavailability

It is to be noted that Team India do not have a reserve opener in their squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal was included in the provisional squad, and even made his ODI debut during the England series, but was replaced by Varun Chakravarthy ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Ad

In the current squad, KL Rahul has considerable experience batting at the top of the order. He has scored 915 runs in 22 ODIs as an opener at an average of 43.57.

Team India are scheduled to play against New Zealand on Sunday, March 2 at the Dubai International Stadium. The winner will end as the Group A table-toppers ahead of the semi-finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news