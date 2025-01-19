Rohit Sharma spotted with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira at a restaurant ahead of 2024-25 Ranji Trophy game against J&K [Watch]

India’s ODI and Test captain, Rohit Sharma, was spotted enjoying some quality time with his family in Mumbai on Sunday, January 19. He was seen leaving a restaurant with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughter, Samaira.

The Mumbai cricketer tied the knot with Ritika on December 13, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Samaira, on December 30, 2018. On November 15, 2024, they were blessed with their second child, a son named Ahaan.

Here’s a video of Rohit Sharma with his family:

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old was last seen in action during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he struggled significantly with the bat, managing just 31 runs across five innings. Due to his poor form, he decided to drop himself from the fifth Test in Sydney. India lost the series 3-1, failing to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Now, to regain his rhythm, Rohit will return to domestic cricket, representing Mumbai in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy against Jammu & Kashmir, starting January 23. This will be his first first-class appearance since playing against Uttar Pradesh in 2015.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Concerns about Rohit Sharma’s form as both a batter and captain emerged following India’s recent Test series losses to New Zealand and Australia, leading to speculation about his future as the leader in the 50-over format.

On Saturday, January 18, Rohit joined chief selector Ajit Agarkar in a press conference to announce the squad for the upcoming ODI series against England and the 2025 Champions Trophy, with the opening batter confirmed to continue leading the team.

The Mumbai cricketer boasts an impressive record in ODI cricket, having scored 10,866 runs in 295 matches at an average of 49.16, including 57 fifties and 31 centuries.

India’s 15-member squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

