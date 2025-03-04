Rohit Sharma trapped LBW for 28 after ill-fated sweep shot off Cooper Connolly's bowling in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed by left-arm spinner Cooper Connolly in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash against Australia. The opening batter scored 28 runs before being trapped LBW while attempting a sweep shot at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

Chasing 265 for a place in the final, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill guided India to a decent start. However, the Men in Yellow fought back as Ben Dwarshuis removed Shubman Gill.

Rohit Sharma managed to get some boundaries under his belt but was far from his usual convincing self. He was dropped twice in the early stages of the powerplay, by Cooper Connolly and then Marnus Labuschagne.

Spin was introduced by skipper Steve Smith in the eighth over in the form of Connolly. The youngster kept things tight with only two runs off his first four deliveries, including successive dots against Rohit Sharma.

'The Hitman' could not resist attempting a sweep shot against a very full delivery towards the end of the over but failed to find a connection. The ball struck his front pad, leading to a massive appeal by the Australians.

Rohit Sharma opted to take the decision upstairs in the dying moments after the on-field umpire raised his finger. Ultra edge showed no spike and three reds followed up during ball tracking, ending the Indian captain's stay at the crease.

Have a look at the dismissal right here (from 0:08 onwards):

Rohit Sharma's 29-ball 28 included three fours and a six at a strike rate of 96.55. His dismissal left India at 43-2 after 7.5 overs.

Cooper Connolly dropped Rohit Sharma in the second over of the run chase

Coming as a late replacement for the injured Matt Short, youngster Cooper Connolly had to open the innings to set the rest of the batting order intact. The left-handed all-rounder endured a tough time out in the middle, being on the wrong end of a barrage of plays and misses against Mohammed Shami. He was inevitably dismissed for a nine-ball duck.

He also had a nightmarish start on the field after dropping Rohit Sharma at point in the second over off Nathan Ellis' bowling.

At the time of writing, Connolly has bowled three overs, conceding only 12 runs. Team India are at 64-2 after 13 overs, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer out in the middle.

