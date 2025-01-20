Rohit Sharma tries to bing Shreyas Iyer on stage showing classy dance moves on Wankhede Stadium’s 50th anniversary [Watch]

India’s ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma was in a cheerful mood as he showed off his stylish dance moves while trying to bring Shreyas Iyer on stage. The fun-filled moment unfolded on Sunday, January 19, during the 50th anniversary celebrations of Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Indian singer Shekhar Ravjiani was seen energizing the crowd and encouraging them to dance as he performed a song from the iconic Shah Rukh Khan movie ‘Om Shanti Om.’ At that moment, Rohit, standing alongside former India head coach Ravi Shastri, playfully tried to call Shreyas to the stage while showing off his own dance moves.

Here’s a video of the moment (via Mumbai Indians' X handle):

The golden jubilee celebrations at Wankhede Stadium saw the presence of cricketing legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, and Diana Edulji.

The event also brought together Mumbai’s iconic male and female cricketers from both domestic and international cricket.

“We will try and do everything to bring this back here at the Wankhede” - Rohit Sharma on the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

At the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma shared the team's resolve to do everything possible to win the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, starting February 19. He expressed their aim to bring the trophy back to Wankhede, saying (via India Today):

“It was always a dream to represent the Indian team in any ICC trophy and we will embark on another dream with 150 crore people with us. I am sure when we reach Dubai (the wishes) of 140 crore people will be behind us, we know that. We will try and do everything we can to bring this trophy (ICC Champions Trophy) back here at the Wankhede."

The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A alongside New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Rohit and his team will kick off their campaign on February 20 against the Bangla Tigers. Dubai will host all of India's games during the tournament.

