“Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah also deal with fatigue” - Kamran Akmal blasts Ishan Kishan for seeking break

Former Pakistan keeper-batter Kamran Akmal has lashed out at Ishan Kishan for seeking a break due to mental fatigue. While referring to the workload of big Indian names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, Akmal opined that Kishan has played too little cricket to ask for a break.

The BCCI released Ishan from the Test squad in South Africa after the cricketer requested the board to do so. Later, reports claimed that he sought a break due to mental fatigue issues. Subsequently, the keeper-batter was not picked in the T20I squad for the ongoing series against Afghanistan. He has also not been named in the squad for the first two Tests against England.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal questioned Ishan’s decision to ask for a break. He also backed the Indian selectors’ decision to not pick in the Test squad for the England series.

“There has been talk about Ishan Kishan being released from the Test squad in South Africa to deal with mental fatigue. At this early stage of your career, what mental fatigue can you have? In this team, there are the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, who also deal with fatigue. They play the IPL, international matches, including Test matches. Have never heard of players taking a break due to this reason,” Akmal claimed.

Questioning whether the 25-year-old was saving his energy for the Indian Premier League (IPL), Akmal added that Ishan’s non-selection should serve as a warning for young players who think of taking a random break in the future.

“You are saving yourself for two months of IPL. Playing in the Indian team is a big thing and this excuse is beyond my understanding. I think the selection committee has done a good job by keeping Ishan Kishan away from this team. Let him rest for now and then playing domestic cricket. This should be a message to players that they cannot ask for rest whenever they want due to mental fatigue. This is national duty, you cannot ask for rest just like that,” the 42-year-old added.

Interestingly, speaking ahead of the Afghanistan series, India head coach Rahul Dravid dismissed reports of Ishan not being picked due to disciplinary reasons. He clarified that the keeper can make a comeback by proving his form in domestic cricket.

Dhruv Jurel was picked ahead of Ishan Kishan for the first two England Tests

Uttar Pradesh’s uncapped wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel was picked ahead of Ishan in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England.

Expand Tweet

Jurel, who will turn 23 on January 21, has the experience of 15 first-class matches in which he has scored 790 runs at an average of 46.47 with one hundred and five fifties.

The right-handed batter scored 63 in UP’s Ranji Trophy Round 1 clash against Kerala in Alappuzha. He also smashed 50 off 38 for India A against England Lions in Ahmedabad.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App